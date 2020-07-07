CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Alabama’s Sarkisian undergoes successful heart procedure

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 4:31 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has undergone a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that the anomaly was uncovered in an annual executive physical last week. Sarkisian had what the school described as a successful procedure Thursday, July 2 in Birmingham.

The former USC and Washington head coach is recuperating at home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sarkisian returned to Alabama last season after two years in the same role for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

