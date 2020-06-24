Miami OL Navaughn Donaldson says he’s redshirting in 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, who has made more starts at Miami than any other player…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, who has made more starts at Miami than any other player on the current roster, said Wednesday that he is going to redshirt this coming season.

Donaldson made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “After talking to family and the coaching staff I decided to redshirt and focus on me this season.”

Under NCAA rules, he could decide to play in up to four games and then sit out to preserve what in his case would be a final year of eligibility. It wasn’t immediately clear if that would be a consideration for his plans this fall, and the school did not comment after Donaldson’s tweet.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Miami native started all 12 regular season games at left guard for Miami in 2019. He did not play in Miami’s Independence Bowl appearance because of injury.

Donaldson has made 34 starts in his three Miami seasons, the most on the current roster. Redshirt senior linebacker Zach McCloud has made 32.

