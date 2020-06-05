Clemson WR Ross has surgery to correct spinal issue

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had surgery Friday for a congenital fusion in his spine that…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had surgery Friday for a congenital fusion in his spine that will keep him off the field this upcoming season.

Ross said on social media that the operation “went great” and he was ready to get to work to return to football.

Ross was hurt in March during spring workouts with what looked like a shoulder injury. But X-rays revealed that two vertebrae in his spine were fused and he had a bulging disc, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Ross is a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama led the Tigers with 66 catches last season for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to become Clemson’s featured receiver after Tee Higgins left for the NFL after this past season.

Ross first made his mark as a freshman, catching 12 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson’s two College Football Playoff games on the way to the national championship.

Ross was projected as a top-10 selection in the next NFL draft before the injury.

