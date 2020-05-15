Taulia Tagovailoa transferring from Alabama to Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland.

He announced the decision Friday on Twitter.

“This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf,” Tagovailoa said. “Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I’m grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!”

The 5-foot-11 quarterback will need a waiver to be eligible this season. He played five games last season as a freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL draft by Miami, as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. In 2018, the Locksley-Tua Tagovailoa combination helped Alabama set school records for points scored (623), single-season total offense (6,859 yards) and passing yards (4,231) in a season.

Entering his second season as coach of the Terrapins, Locksley is delighted to have the younger Tagovailoa in the mix at quarterback.

“Taulia has outstanding field vision and excellent pocket awareness,” Locksley said. “He’s a twitchy passer that has the ability to make and extend plays in and outside of the pocket because of his above-average athleticism. Taulia has terrific touch and trajectory on his throws and delivers the ball with above-average accuracy. He’s a highly competitive player that will bring great competition to a good quarterback room.”

In high school, Taulia Tagovailoa became the only quarterback in Alabama history to have at least four 400-yard passing performances in his career. He threw for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior at Thompson High.

