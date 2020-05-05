No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20

Arkansas 3 3 0 14—20 LSU 7 21 21 7—56 First Quarter LSU_Chase 37 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:33.…

Arkansas 3 3 0 14—20 LSU 7 21 21 7—56 First Quarter

LSU_Chase 37 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:33.

ARK_FG Limpert 24, 3:39.

Second Quarter

ARK_FG Limpert 47, 9:43.

LSU_Davis-Price 2 run (York kick), 7:38.

LSU_Edwards-Helaire 27 run (York kick), 3:17.

LSU_J.Jefferson 10 pass from Burrow (York kick), :14.

Third Quarter

LSU_Chase 50 pass from Burrow (York kick), 7:48.

LSU_Edwards-Helaire 26 run (York kick), 5:47.

LSU_Edwards-Helaire 89 run (York kick), 2:46.

Fourth Quarter

LSU_Emery 39 run (York kick), 14:27.

ARK_Woods 24 pass from Lindsey (Limpert kick), 8:24.

ARK_Whaley 2 run (Limpert kick), 6:56.

___

ARK LSU First downs 19 25 Rushes-yards 43-114 16-260 Passing 190 352 Comp-Att-Int 13-28-0 25-32-0 Return Yards 16 1 Punts-Avg. 7-41.9 3-37.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 7-50 5-63 Time of Possession 40:21 19:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas, Boyd 13-33, Lindsey 3-30, Hammonds 5-26, Spivey 4-10, Whaley 5-8, Burks 1-7, K.Jefferson 12-0. LSU, Edwards-Helaire 6-188, Emery 2-42, Burrow 4-24, Brennan 1-4, Curry 1-1, Davis-Price 2-1.

PASSING_Arkansas, K.Jefferson 7-14-0-105, Starkel 3-10-0-34, Lindsey 3-4-0-51. LSU, Burrow 23-28-0-327, Brennan 2-4-0-25.

RECEIVING_Arkansas, Burks 3-80, Woods 3-47, Boyd 2-27, White 2-27, Hu.Henry 2-17, K.Jefferson 1-(minus 8). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 7-65, Chase 6-144, Moss 4-68, J.Jefferson 4-27, McMath 2-27, T.Marshall 1-12, Emery 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas, Limpert 45.

