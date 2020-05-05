No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20

|Arkansas
|3
|3
|0
|14—20
|LSU
|7
|21
|21
|7—56
|First Quarter
LSU_Chase 37 pass from Burrow (York kick), 12:33.
ARK_FG Limpert 24, 3:39.
|Second Quarter
ARK_FG Limpert 47, 9:43.
LSU_Davis-Price 2 run (York kick), 7:38.
LSU_Edwards-Helaire 27 run (York kick), 3:17.
LSU_J.Jefferson 10 pass from Burrow (York kick), :14.
|Third Quarter
LSU_Chase 50 pass from Burrow (York kick), 7:48.
LSU_Edwards-Helaire 26 run (York kick), 5:47.
LSU_Edwards-Helaire 89 run (York kick), 2:46.
|Fourth Quarter
LSU_Emery 39 run (York kick), 14:27.
ARK_Woods 24 pass from Lindsey (Limpert kick), 8:24.
ARK_Whaley 2 run (Limpert kick), 6:56.
___
|ARK
|LSU
|First downs
|19
|25
|Rushes-yards
|43-114
|16-260
|Passing
|190
|352
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-28-0
|25-32-0
|Return Yards
|16
|1
|Punts-Avg.
|7-41.9
|3-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|5-63
|Time of Possession
|40:21
|19:39
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arkansas, Boyd 13-33, Lindsey 3-30, Hammonds 5-26, Spivey 4-10, Whaley 5-8, Burks 1-7, K.Jefferson 12-0. LSU, Edwards-Helaire 6-188, Emery 2-42, Burrow 4-24, Brennan 1-4, Curry 1-1, Davis-Price 2-1.
PASSING_Arkansas, K.Jefferson 7-14-0-105, Starkel 3-10-0-34, Lindsey 3-4-0-51. LSU, Burrow 23-28-0-327, Brennan 2-4-0-25.
RECEIVING_Arkansas, Burks 3-80, Woods 3-47, Boyd 2-27, White 2-27, Hu.Henry 2-17, K.Jefferson 1-(minus 8). LSU, Edwards-Helaire 7-65, Chase 6-144, Moss 4-68, J.Jefferson 4-27, McMath 2-27, T.Marshall 1-12, Emery 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas, Limpert 45.
