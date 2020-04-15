With 4th pick overall: Giants take Simmons, or trade it?

4. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12) LAST SEASON: Eli Manning retired after last season and another coach bit the dust. Pat…

4. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-12)

LAST SEASON: Eli Manning retired after last season and another coach bit the dust. Pat Shurmur was fired after two seasons and nine wins. His biggest contribution was establishing No, 6 overall pick Daniel Jones as the future QB, and turning over the roster. The offensive line took a step backward and so did the run game with Saquon Barkley fighting an ankle injury. The defense was bad. Special teams was a top unit despite PK Aldrick Rosas having an off year. Joe Judge is the new coach.

FREE AGENCY: Lost T Mike Remmers. Placed franchise tag on DT Leonard Williams. Made qualifying offerto PK Aldrick Rosas. Re-signed LB David Mayo, RB Elijhaa Penny, WR Corey Coleman, WR Cody Core. Didn’t re-sign LS Zak DeOssie, LB Markus Golden, DB Michael Thomas, WR Russell Shepard, WR Cody Latimer, CB Antonio Hamilton, DB Deone Bucannon, RB Javorius Allen. Released LB Alec Ogletree, LB Kareem Martin, T George Asafo-Adjei. Signed CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez, LB Kyler Fackrell, QB Colt McCoy, OT Cam Fleming, RB Dion Lewis, S Nate Ebner, TE Levine Toilolo, TE Eric Tomlinson, NT Austin Johnson, LS Casey Kreiter.

THEY NEED: Defensive difference maker, OT, pass rusher, C, S, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DT.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama OT Jedrick Wills, Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton. Long shot would be WR, and this draft is wideout rich.

OUTLOOK: With fourth pick overall, it might all depend on their thoughts about Simmons. He is freakish athlete who can line up in multiple spots on defense. If Giants see him as rare playmaker, they grab him. Biggest need is at offensive tackle, and there are several good ones. They can trade down in first round and get one and an extra draft pick, too. They lost third-round pick to Jets after franchising Williams. GM Dave Gettleman filled holes at cornerback and linebacker and added depth in free agency. Still, many needs after 12 wins in last three years.

