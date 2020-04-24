Needing blockers for Tagovailoa, Dolphins draft Hunt

MIAMI (AP) — Anxious to keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Miami Dolphins invested in more protection for him Friday. Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Anxious to keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Miami Dolphins invested in more protection for him Friday.

Miami drafted versatile Louisiana-Lafayette offensive lineman Robert Hunt in the third round. The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt was a four-year starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns at left guard, left tackle and right tackle.

Hunt and Southern Cal tackle Austin Jackson, acquired with Miami’s second first-round pick Thursday, will shore up a line that could have four new starters in 2020.

The Dolphins’ first pick was Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback if he can stay healthy. He set an FBS record for career passing efficiency at Alabama but underwent surgery four times, and his college career was ended by a hip injury in mid-November.

“I’m super excited to get on the field with Tua and all the other guys we already have,” Hunt said. “It’s my job to protect him, and that’s what I’m going to do every day.”

Hunt started all 13 games at left guard as a freshman, and played left guard and left tackle as a sophomore. He switched to right tackle for his final two seasons, but was limited to seven games in 2019 because of a groin injury.

Hunt missed the NFL combine in February but said he’s 100% healthy now. He laughed when asked about his reputation for flattening defenders at Louisiana-Lafayette.

“It’s fun doing that, and it looks really good,” he said. “You don’t get in trouble for destroying people on the football field, so why not do it, you know? I came into any game with a bully mentality.”

The Dolphins still need a running back, a defensive tackle, a safety and a tight end, so it’s good they stockpiled picks after they embarked on a rebuilding project more than a year ago.

They have 15 selections total this weekend, including another pick later in the second round Friday night, and a pick in the third. That gives them five of the top 56 choices.

The Dolphins went 5-11 last year under first-year coach Brian Flores, and began an attempted turnaround last month by spending $235 million to sign 10 free agents.

