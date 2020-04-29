Home » NCAA Football » K-State salary, athletic department…

K-State salary, athletic department cuts to save $3.5M

The Associated Press

April 29, 2020, 5:40 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, football coach Chris Klieman and basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to salary reductions along with every athletic department employee making more than $100,000 annually.

Taylor said in a statement Wednesday that the cuts, made to help deal with a budget crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin with the new fiscal year starting July 1. Klieman and Weber agreed to 13% reductions, employees who make more than $150,000 will have 10% cuts and those making more than $100,000 will have 5% cuts.

The salary reductions alone are expected to save Kansas State about $1.5 million. The athletic department as a whole will also cut expenses by 10% for an additional savings of $2 million for the upcoming year.

Earlier this week, rival Kansas announced athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self would take 10% salary reductions to save the Jayhawks’ athletic department nearly $500,000.

