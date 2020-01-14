National Champs-Heisman Winners

Heisman Trophy winners that played for AP national champions:
2019 — Joe Burrow, LSU, QB
2015 — Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB
2013 — Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB
2010 — Cam Newton, Auburn, QB
2009 — Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB
2004 — Matt Leinart, Southern Cal, QB
1997 — Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB
1996 — Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB
1993 — Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB
1976 — Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, HB
1949 — Leon Hart, Notre Dame, E
1947 — John Lujack, Notre Dame, QB
1946 — Glenn Davis, Army, HB
1945 — Doc Blanchard, Army, HB
1943 — Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB
1941 — Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB
1938 — Davey O’Brien, Texas Christian, QB
