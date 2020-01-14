National Champs-Heisman Winners

Heisman Trophy winners that played for AP national champions: 2019 — Joe Burrow, LSU, QB 2015 — Derrick Henry, Alabama,…

Heisman Trophy winners that played for AP national champions:

2019 — Joe Burrow, LSU, QB

2015 — Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB

2013 — Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB

2010 — Cam Newton, Auburn, QB

2009 — Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB

2004 — Matt Leinart, Southern Cal, QB

1997 — Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB

1996 — Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB

1993 — Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB

1976 — Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, HB

1949 — Leon Hart, Notre Dame, E

1947 — John Lujack, Notre Dame, QB

1946 — Glenn Davis, Army, HB

1945 — Doc Blanchard, Army, HB

1943 — Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB

1941 — Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB

1938 — Davey O’Brien, Texas Christian, QB

