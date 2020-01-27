Home » NCAA Football » Athlete Aircraft Crashes

Athlete Aircraft Crashes

The Associated Press

January 27, 2020, 8:22 AM

Athletes, coaches and officials whose careers were cut short by dying in plane and helicopter crashes:

Oct. 18, 1925 — Marvin Goodwin, Cincinnati Reds pitcher, in Houston.

March 31, 1931 — Knute Rockne, Notre Dame football coach, in Kansas.

Nov. 8, 1948 — Czechoslovak national ice hockey team, five members including IIHF Hall of Famer Ladislav Trojak, in the English Channel.

May 4, 1949 — Italian soccer team, Turino. The four-time league champions lost 22 members, including the 18 players and two coaches, in Turin, Italy.

Oct. 27, 1949 — Marcel Cerdan, former world middleweight champion, en route to Spain to fight Jake LaMotta, in the Azores.

Jan. 7, 1950 — Moscow VVS ice hockey team, 11 players, near Sverdlovsk, , now known as Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Aug. 26, 1951 — Bill Barilko, 24, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, in northern Quebec.

July 1, 1954 — John McBride, Alabama halfback, killed in ROTC training flight in Texas.

Oct. 30, 1954 — Wilbur Shaw, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Decatur, Indiana.

Sept. 20, 1956 — Tom Gastall, 24, Baltimore Oriole catcher, in Maryland.

Nov. 27, 1956 — Charlie Peete, St. Louis Cardinal outfielder, in Venezuela.

Feb. 6, 1958 — English soccer champion Manchester United, eight members, in Munich.

Aug. 14, 1958 — Egyptian fencing team, six members, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Oct. 30, 1958 — Philip Scrutton, British Walker Cup golfer.

April 29, 1959 — Joaquin Blume, 25, Spain’s European gymnastics champion, in Madrid.

Oct. 10, 1960 — Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo football team, 16 members, in Toledo, Ohio.

Feb. 16, 1961 — U.S. figure skating team, 18 members and 10 coaches and officials, in Belgium.

April 3, 1961 — Green Cross, eight members of the first-division Chilean soccer team, in the Las Lastimas Mountains.

March 1, 1962 — Johnny Dieckman, world fly-casting champion, in Chicago.

April 12, 1962 — Ron Flockhart, Scottish racing driver, in Melbourne.

Feb. 15, 1964 — Ken Hubbs, 22, Chicago Cub second baseman, in Utah.

July 24, 1966 — Tony Lema, 32, 1964 British Open champion, in Munster, Ind.

April 28, 1968 — Lamar Tech track team, five members and the coach, in Beaumont, Texas.

June 6, 1969 — Rafael Osuna, 30, 1963 U.S. Open tennis champion, in Mexico.

Sept. 26, 1969 — Bolivian soccer team “The Strongest,” coach Eustaquio Ortuno, 16 players and two staff members, near Viloco, Bolivia.

Oct. 2, 1970 — Wichita State football team, 14 players, in Colorado.

Nov. 14, 1970 — Marshall University football team, 36 players, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Oct. 13, 1972 — Uruguayan rugby club, among the 29 casualties, in the Andes, Chile.

Dec. 31, 1972 — Roberto Clemente, 38, Pittsburgh Pirate outfielder, from San Juan, Puerto Rico en route to Nicaragua to aid earthquake victims.

June 24, 1975 — Wendell Ladner, 26, New York Nets forward, in New York.

Nov. 29, 1975 — Graham Hill, 46, two-time Formula One champion, 1966 Indianapolis 500 winner and head of Embassy Hill racing, along with English F-1 driver Tony Brise, 33, in North London.

Dec. 13, 1977 — University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Bobby Watson and 14 players, in Evansville, Indiana.

April 23, 1978 — Frank DelRoy, U.S. Auto Club technical chairman and seven other USAC officials, about 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Aug. 2, 1979 — Thurman Munson, 32, New York Yankees catcher, in Canton, Ohio.

Jan. 11, 1980 — Bo Rein, 34, LSU football coach, in the Atlantic Ocean.

March 14, 1980 — U.S. amateur boxing team, 14 members, in Warsaw, Poland.

Dec. 12, 1983 — Rex Dockery, 41, Memphis State football coach, with offensive coordinator Chris Faros, 31, and defensive back Charles Greenhill, 19, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Nov. 25, 1985 — Iowa State women’s cross country team, coach Ron Renko, assistant coach Pat Moynihan, and team members Julie Rose, Susan Baxter and Sheryl Maahs, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Aug. 16, 1987 — Nick Vanos, 24, Phoenix Suns center, in Romulus, Michigan.

Dec. 8, 1987 — Peruvian first-division soccer team Alianza Lima, coach Marcos Calderon and 16 players, in Lima, Peru.

Sept. 30, 1988 — Al Holbert, 41, five-time IMSA champion, near Columbus, Ohio.

July 19, 1989 — Jay Ramsdell, 25, CBA commissioner, in Sioux City, Iowa.

April 1, 1993 — Alan Kulwicki, 38, NASCAR’s 1992 champion, in Blountville, Tennessee.

April 28, 1993 — Zambia’s national soccer team, 18 players and five team officials, in Libreville, Gabon.

July 13, 1993 — Davey Allison, 32, 1992 Daytona 500 winner, the day after a helicopter he was piloting crashed on the infield at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

April 18, 1996 — Brook Berringer, 22, Nebraska quarterback, two days before the NFL draft, in Raymond, Nebraska.

May 11, 1996 — Rodney Culver, 26, San Diego Chargers running back, in Florida Everglades.

Oct. 25, 1999 — Payne Stewart, 42, winner of the 1989 PGA Championship and a two-time U.S. Open winner, two miles west of Mina, South Dakota.

Jan. 27, 2001 — Oklahoma State basketball players Dan Lawson and Nate Fleming, and six team staffers and broadcasters, in Byers, Colorado.

Sept. 11, 2001 — Garnet “Ace” Bailey, director of pro scouting for the Los Angeles Kings and Mark Bavis, an amateur scout for the Kings, aboard United Airlines Flight 175 — the second plane to hit the World Trade Center in New York.

Sept. 11, 2001 — Mari Rae Sopper, a gymnastics coach at UC Santa Barbara, a passenger aboard American Airlines Flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon in Washington.

Sept. 29, 2001 — Michael Cervi Jr., a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Oct. 11, 2006 — Cory Lidle, 34, New York Yankees pitcher, in New York.

Sept. 7, 2011 — Russian hockey team Lokomotiv, 27 players, two coaches and seven club officials, in Tunoshna, Russia.

Oct. 16, 2011 — Rick Huseman, 38, off-road racing champion, in Newberry Springs, California.

Nov. 17, 2011 — Kurt Budke, 50, Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach and 36-year-old assistant coach Miranda Serna, Perryville, Arkansas.

Nov. 28, 2016 — Brazilian first division soccer team Chapecoense, among 76 casualties, Medellin, Colombia.

Sept. 16, 2017 — Ted Christopher, 59, modified championship racer on the NASCAR circuit.

Oct. 27, 2018 — Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, owner of English Premier League club Leicester and staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare were among five people who died when a helicopter crashed next to King Power stadium, Leicester, England.

Jan. 21, 2019 — Emiliano Sala, 28, Argentine soccer player and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radar near Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Sept. 15, 2019 — Michael Stefanik, 61, Modified stock car great in a single-engine plane crash in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Jan. 26, 2020 — John Altobelli, 56, Orange Coast College baseball coach was among the nine victims in the helicopter crash near Calabasas, California that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Athletes, coaches and officials who died in plane crashes following their athletic career:

Dec. 21, 1918 — Hobey Baker, 26, hockey and football player at Princeton 1910-14, in France.

June 2, 1943 — Nile Kinnick, 26, 1939 Heisman Trophy winner, in the Gulf of Paria off the coast of Venezuela.

Aug. 31, 1969 — Rocky Marciano, 45, world heavyweight champion from 1947-56, in Newton, Iowa.

Sept. 11, 1992 — Frank McKinney Jr., 53, Olympic swimming medalist in 1956 and 1960, in southern Marion County, Indiana.

Sept. 15, 2007 — Colin McRae, 39, the 1995 World Rally champion, was among four people killed in a helicopter crash, in Scotland.

July 26, 2012 — Pat Porter, 53, winner of a record eight straight U.S. cross-country championships (1982-89) and two-time Olympian in the 10,000 (1984 and 1988), in Arizona.

March 17, 2013 — Steve Davis, 60, former Oklahoma quarterback, in South Bend, Indiana.

March 9, 2015 — Camille Muffat, 25, Olympic gold medalist swimmer; 28-year-old boxer Alexis Vastine and 57-year-old sailor Florence Arthaud were among 10 people who died after two helicopters filming a reality show crashed in a remote part of Argentina.

Nov. 29, 2016 — Chapecoense soccer team from Brazil aboard a small plane carrying the club to the final match of the South American Cup crashed into a hill in Colombia.

Nov. 7, 2017 — Roy Halladay, 40, former pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Jan. 26, 2020 — Kobe Bryant, 41, 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

