Arizona State extends Edwards’ contract 2 years through 2024

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has extended football coach Herm Edwards’ contract two years through the 2024 season.

The contract announced Monday must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. Terms of the deal are expected to be announced before the board meeting.

Edwards returned to coaching in 2018 to lead the Sun Devils after eight years as an ESPN analyst. He became an immediate fan favorite in Tempe with his engaging personality and community engagement.

On the field, Edwards led Arizona State to within a game of the Pac-12 South title during his first season even though the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the division.

Arizona State went on to finish 7-6 and earned a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Sun Devils went 8-5 in 2019 and beat Florida State in the Sun Bowl.

Edwards also has been a solid recruiter despite never having been a college head coach before coming to Arizona State. He landed the 24th overall recruiting class in 2020, according to the 247 Sports composite.

Edwards spent eight seasons as an NFL coach from 2001-08, coaching the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. He played defensive back for 10 NFL seasons, the first nine with the Philadelphia Eagles.

