Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1 2. Clemson 14-1 1558 3 3. Ohio State 13-1 1497 2 4. Georgia 12-2 1395 5 5. Oregon 12-2 1314 6 6. Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4 7. Florida 11-2 1250 7 8. Alabama 11-2 1198 9 9. Penn State 11-2 1080 12 10. Minnesota 11-2 962 16 11. Notre Dame 11-2 932 14 12. Baylor 11-3 929 8 13. Wisconsin 10-4 901 11 14. Auburn 9-4 703 13 15. Iowa 10-3 686 19 16. Utah 11-3 673 10 17. Memphis 12-2 553 15 18. Appalachian State 13-1 474 20 19. Michigan 9-4 437 17 20. Navy 11-2 396 21 21. Cincinnati 11-3 382 22 22. Boise State 12-2 273 18 23. Air Force 11-2 265 24 24. UCF 10-3 72 NR 25. Virginia 9-5 47 25

Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego State 20, SMU 14, Louisiana Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas State 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma State 1.

