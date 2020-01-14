Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (65)
|15-0
|1625
|1
|2. Clemson
|14-1
|1558
|3
|3. Ohio State
|13-1
|1497
|2
|4. Georgia
|12-2
|1395
|5
|5. Oregon
|12-2
|1314
|6
|6. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1275
|4
|7. Florida
|11-2
|1250
|7
|8. Alabama
|11-2
|1198
|9
|9. Penn State
|11-2
|1080
|12
|10. Minnesota
|11-2
|962
|16
|11. Notre Dame
|11-2
|932
|14
|12. Baylor
|11-3
|929
|8
|13. Wisconsin
|10-4
|901
|11
|14. Auburn
|9-4
|703
|13
|15. Iowa
|10-3
|686
|19
|16. Utah
|11-3
|673
|10
|17. Memphis
|12-2
|553
|15
|18. Appalachian State
|13-1
|474
|20
|19. Michigan
|9-4
|437
|17
|20. Navy
|11-2
|396
|21
|21. Cincinnati
|11-3
|382
|22
|22. Boise State
|12-2
|273
|18
|23. Air Force
|11-2
|265
|24
|24. UCF
|10-3
|72
|NR
|25. Virginia
|9-5
|47
|25
Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego State 20, SMU 14, Louisiana Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas State 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma State 1.
