1 more year for Fitzgerald…Higgins leaving Clemson…Exodus at LSU…Williamson debut set

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed 36-year-old Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract after he led the team with 75 receptions, 804 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs this season. Fitzgerald is the Cardinals’ all-time leader with 250 games played, 1.378 receptions, 17,083 receiving yards, 120 receiving touchdowns, 120 total touchdowns and 49 100-yard games. He ranks second on the NFL all-time list in receptions and receiving yards, while his touchdown receptions are sixth.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL draft. Higgins grabbed 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 yards as the Tigers won the ACC championship and the CFP semifinal before losing to LSU in the championship game. He had a team-record 27 touchdown catches in three seasons with the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Grant Delpit are among a half dozen players from LSU’s national championship team who’ve stated their intention to enter this spring’s NFL draft. Offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles and Lloyd Cushnberry also announced they are turning pro, as did linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson will make his long-anticipated NBA debut next Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. The first player taken on last year’s draft has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season and will sit out three more while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. His arrival comes at a good time for the Pelicans, who have won nine of their last 13 to pull within four games of a playoff spot.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter DeBoer (deh-BOHR’) will begin his stint as the Vegas Golden Knights’ interim head coach tonight in Ottawa, one month after he was fired as head coach of the San Jose Sharks. Gerard Gallant was dismissed by the Knights yesterday, less than two years after coaching the team to the Stanley Cup finals in its first NHL season. The Knights have dropped four-straight to fall into a virtual third-place tie with Vancouver in the Pacific Division, but they are just three points behind the first-place Arizona Coyotes.

