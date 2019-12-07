Home » NCAA Football » Virginia WR Reed out…

Virginia WR Reed out for ACC Championship against Clemson

The Associated Press

December 7, 2019, 7:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia will be without leading receiver Joe Reed in the ACC Championship game due to injury.

The school announced Reed’s status shortly before kickoff against Clemson on Saturday night.

Reed is a 6-foot-1 senior who led the Cavaliers with 70 catches and six touchdown receptions. He also toppped the Atlantic Coast Conference in kickoff returns at nearly 35 yards an attempt.

Reed was on the sidelines in his uniform, but not his pads.

