Virginia Tech to meet Kentucky in Belk Bowl in ACC-SEC clash

Virginia Tech (8-4, ACC) vs Kentucky (7-5, SEC), Dec. 31, noon ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina.

TOP PLAYERS

Virginia Tech: QB Hendon Hooker threw for 1,445 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Hokies.

Kentucky: WR-turned-RB Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and caught 30 passes for 348 yards and one score. He ran for 244 yards and four TDs in a 45-13 win over Louisville on Nov. 30.

NOTABLE

Virginia Tech: This is the school’s 27th straight bowl appearance, the longest current streak in the nation.

Kentucky: The Wildcats won three straight games, and four of their last five, to end the regular season.

LAST TIME

Kentucky 14, Virginia Tech 7. (Oct. 31, 1987)

BOWL HISTORY

Virginia Tech will be making its second appearance in the Belk Bowl, previously defeating Arkansas 35-24 in 2016. The game marked the Hokies’ largest comeback victory in school history, roaring back from a 24-0 halftime deficit. Kentucky will be making its first appearance in the Belk Bowl.

