Sooners and Bears battling for Big 12 title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 8 Baylor are playing again, three weeks after the Sooners overcame a 25-point deficit and beat the Bears 34-31. This time they’re battling for the Big 12 title and a possible spot the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall, while Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game. The Bears kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to take a 13-10 lead.

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked LSU takes on No. 4 Georgia this afternoon in the SEC championship game with a spot in the playoffs at stake. The Tigers are the second-highest-scoring team in the nation, putting up nearly 49 points a game, while the Bulldogs defense has allowed fewer points than every team but one. Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State is riding an 18-game winning streak into tonight’s Big Ten championship game against No. 10 Wisconsin. The undefeated Buckeyes are going for an unprecedented third consecutive outright title and a spot in the playoffs.

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy chase and the playoff race have become intertwined. Since the College Football Playoff started in 2014, four of the five Heisman winners and 14 of the 17 finalists have played on teams selected to play in the semifinals. That makes conference championship weekend especially important as voters keep an eye on contenders. It has also made it especially difficult for players out of the national title hunt, like injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah), to work their way on to voters’ ballots.

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal officials are investigating whether the Chicago Cubs’ ongoing $1 billion renovation of Wrigley Field provides adequate wheelchair access. The Cubs have filed a notice of the review in Chicago federal court where the team is defending itself against a lawsuit filed by a wheelchair user who alleges the stadium’s seating doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and is actually worse than before the renovation. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Cubs believe the renovation has “significantly increased” accessibility in the 105-year-old stadium.

