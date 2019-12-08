Pittsburgh, EMU to meet in Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit

Eastern Michigan (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-5), Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET LOCATION: Detroit TOP PLAYERS EMU: QB Mike Glass, 2,258…

Eastern Michigan (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-5), Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Detroit

TOP PLAYERS

EMU: QB Mike Glass, 2,258 yards passing with 22 touchdowns, seven rushing TDs.

Pittsburgh: DT Jaylen Twyman, 10 1/2 sacks.

NOTABLE

EMU: Chris Creighton will coach the Eagles in a bowl for the third time — he’s the first coach to take EMU to more than one. Pittsburgh: Athletic director Heather Lyke previously held the same position at EMU, and she hired Creighton in December 2013.

LAST TIME

Pittsburgh 27, EMU 3 (Sept. 1, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

EMU: Fifth bowl in school history and first time Eagles will play in consecutive postseasons. EMU has never played in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Pittsburgh: 35th bowl appearance. Panthers played in Detroit in 2013 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, a 30-27 win over Bowling Green.

