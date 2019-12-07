Oklahoma and Baylor kick off a big day of college football

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A day of college football championship games kicks off at noon Eastern time when No. 6…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A day of college football championship games kicks off at noon Eastern time when No. 6 Oklahoma plays No. 8 Baylor for the Big 12 title and a shot at a possible playoff spot. Both teams are 11-1. The Sooners are going for their fifth consecutive Big 12 title. Oklahoma has been to the playoff three of the last four seasons. This is Baylor’s first Big 12 title game. The Bears have a chance to avenge their only loss. They lost 34-31 at home to Oklahoma just three weeks ago.

ATLANTA (AP) — There’s a classic offense vs. defense matchup this afternoon in Atlanta when No. 1 LSU meets No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game. Undefeated LSU is the second-highest scoring team in the country, while the 11-1 Bulldogs have allowed fewer points than every team but one. The winner will surely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Many pundits believe LSU has already done enough to claim a spot in the four-team field — even with a loss to the Bulldogs.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State will seek an unprecedented third consecutive outright title when it faces No. 10 Wisconsin in tonight’s Big Ten championship game. A win also would give the undefeated Buckeyes one of the four playoff spots. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series and both of the previous two title games between the schools. The Badgers also lost 38-7 earlier this season in Columbus. Ohio State has an 18-game winning streak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is happy his players get to finally make a case for themselves that they are championship-worthy at the ACC title game. The third-ranked Tigers take on No. 22 Virginia tonight for the league title. There will be little doubt after the result on whether defending national champion Clemson will be in the four-team College Football Playoff. Swinney has consistently defended his program’s schedule and his team’s play throughout its undefeated season. Clemson is seeking to become the first program with five straight ACC title game wins. They’re also looking for their 28th straight victory.

TURIN, Italy (AP) — American figure skater Nathan Chen has won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin. Both landed five quadruple jumps in their free skates, but Chen had a clean program while Hanyu made crucial errors. Kevin Aymoz took bronze to become the first French man to win a medal in the Grand Prix Finals since Brian Joubert won 13 years ago.

