Northwestern parts ways with OC/QBs coach McCall

The Associated Press

December 2, 2019, 2:44 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.

Fitzgerald announced the move a day after Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win with a win at Illinois in the season finale.

McCall previously spent five seasons at Bowling Green after stops at Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.

