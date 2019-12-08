Ninth-ranked Auburn and Minnesota to meet in Outback Bowl

No. 9 Auburn (9-3, SEC) vs. No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. LOCATION: Tampa TOP PLAYERS…

No. 9 Auburn (9-3, SEC) vs. No. 16 Minnesota (10-2, Big Ten), Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Tampa

TOP PLAYERS

Auburn: QB Bo Nix, 2,366 yards passing, 15 TDs.

Minnesota: WR Rashod Bateman, 1,170 yards receiving, 11 TDs.

NOTABLE

Auburn: The Tigers knocked rival Alabama out of the playoff with a 48-45 win in the Iron Bowl. Auburn’s only losses came to ranked opponents; Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Minnesota: The Gophers started 9-0 before losing to Iowa on the road, and Wisconsin throttled them 38-10 to steal the Big Ten West title on the last day of the regular season.

BOWL HISTORY

Auburn: This will be the Tigers’ 44th bowl trip. They had dropped three straight before pummeling Purdue 63-14 in last year’s Music City Bowl.

Minnesota: The Gophers are 8-12 in bowl games. But they’ve won three of them since 2015.

