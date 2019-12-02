NC State fires defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has fired defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable after a four-win season, though first-year athletics…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has fired defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable after a four-win season, though first-year athletics director Boo Corrigan is publicly backing head coach Dave Doeren.

The school announced the move Monday, two days after the Wolfpack closed the season with a 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina. Huxtable had been defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since Doeren’s arrival before the 2013 season, though the team added Tony Gibson as a co-defensive coordinator last season while switching to a 3-3-5 alignment.

North Carolina State allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards.

But Corrigan issued a statement saying Doeren “is our football coach,” adding Doeren “has earned it” after consecutive nine-wins seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Corrigan says he plans to do “all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.”

