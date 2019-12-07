Lots at stake in college football on championship weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup.…

ATLANTA (AP) — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup. The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire. LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game. Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today’s game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State is going for an unprecedented third consecutive outright title when it faces No. 10 Wisconsin in tonight’s Big Ten championship game. A win also would give the undefeated Buckeyes one of the four playoff spots. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series and both of the previous two title games between the schools. The Badgers also lost 38-7 earlier this season in Columbus.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 8 Baylor are playing for the Big 12 title and very possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. The game comes three weeks after the Sooners overcame a 25-point deficit in Waco and beat the Bears 34-31. Oklahoma is the four-time defending champion going for its 13th title overall. Baylor is playing in its first Big 12 championship game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The 16th-ranked Memphis Tigers are hosting No. 21 Cincinnati for the second straight week. This time the American Athletic Conference football championship is at stake. Memphis beat Cincinnati last week for the right to host the league title game. The Tigers are playing in their third straight league championship game. This is the first conference title game for Cincinnati. A possible berth in the Cotton Bowl is on the line for the winner. Memphis is having its best season in program history with 11 wins. Memphis coach Mike Norvell says the Tigers have some unfinished business.

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy chase and the playoff race have become intertwined. Since the College Football Playoff started in 2014, four of the five Heisman winners and 14 of the 17 finalists have played on teams selected to play in the semifinals. That makes conference championship weekend especially important as voters keep an eye on contenders. It has also made it especially difficult for players out of the national title hunt, like injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah), to work their way on to voters’ ballots.

