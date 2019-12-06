Knicks fire coach…Melo staying…IU’s Allen new deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the New York Knicks have…

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the New York Knicks have fired David Fizdale following consecutive losses of 44 and 37 points. The Knicks are 4-18 and have lost eight straight games, putting them on pace for the worst season in team history. The Knicks went 17-65 last season to match their worst record.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have given forward Carmelo Anthony a fully guaranteed contract for the remainder of the season. The team had signed Anthony to a non-guaranteed contract last month and had until a January deadline to guarantee the deal. Anthony has meshed well offensively with the Blazers after not playing for more than a year, averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the negotiations say the Washington Nationals and infielder Howie Kendrick have agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract. Kendrick hit .344 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs in 121 regular-season games for the World Series champs this year. He drove in 12 runs during the postseason, including a grand slam in extra innings to put the Nats into the NLCS.

UNDATED (AP) — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has agreed to a new seven-year contract worth more than $27 million. Allen has set a school record with 18 wins in his first three seasons with the Hoosiers. They beat rival Purdue this month to record their first eight-win season since 1993.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback CJ Henderson is forgoing his senior season, entering the NFL draft and skipping the team’s bowl game. Henderson was widely considered a first-round draft pick coming into the season. He struggled as a junior and was beaten five times for plays that gained more than 40 yards.

