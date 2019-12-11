Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden wins Hornung Award for versatility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden has won the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden has won the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player. He is the first Wildcat player to be honored by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Bowden moved to quarterback at midseason after starting as a receiver and return specialist. He broke school records for career (1,297) and single-season (1,136) rushing yards by a QB. An Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first team selection at the all-purpose position, Bowden also broke the SEC single-game rushing mark for a quarterback (284 yards) and ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Bowden is 5-2 as the starter for Kentucky (7-5). The Wildcats face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bowden, who has declared for the NFL draft, will receive the Hornung Award on March 4 in Louisville.

