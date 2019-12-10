Heisman finalists…Nats keep Strasburg

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young…

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists. Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York after a record-breaking season, leading the 13-0 Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Fields and Young are the first teammates to be finalists since Oklahoma had quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook at the Heisman ceremony in 2016.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Washington Nationals after accepting a seven-year, $245 million contract from the World Series champs. The 31-year-old right-hander received the highest deal for a pitcher in both total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. Strasburg won 18 games during the regular season this year before going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 47 strkeouts over 36 1/3 innings during the postseason.

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have waived struggling kicker Brett Maher and replaced him with eight-year veteran Kai Forbath. Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards. But the Cowboys couldn’t count on him for the shorter ones that are often more critical.

UNDATED (AP) — South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach. Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled play-calling.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has denied the Houston Rockets’ protest of last Tuesday’s 135-133 double-overtime loss to San Antonio. The league acknowledged that officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden with 7:50 left in regulation, but the result of the game will stand. The slam was so forceful that, after the ball cleared the net, it looped around the basket and upward, creating the appearance that it wasn’t a made basket.

