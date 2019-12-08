Hawkeyes head west to face Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl

No. 24 USC (8-4, Pac-12) vs No. 18 Iowa (9-3, Big Ten), Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET LOCATION: San Diego…

LOCATION: San Diego TOP PLAYERS

USC: QB Kedon Slovis, 3,242 yards passing, 28 TDs, nine INTs.

Iowa: QB Nate Stanley, 2,738 yards passing, 14 TDs, 7 INTs. NOTABLE USC: The Trojans, whose biggest win came over Pac-12 South winner Utah, finished 7-2 in the league. USC finished the regular season with a three-game winning streak after Oregon beat the Trojans 56-24. Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won three straight and five of six. Their losses were to Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin by just 14 combined points. Their last Holiday Bowl ended in a 13-13 tie when they intercepted BYU’s Ty Detmer at the goal line in 1991. LAST TIME USC 38, Iowa 17. (Jan, 2, 2003) BOWL HISTORY USC: Third appearance in the Holiday Bowl, 42nd bowl appearance in school history. Iowa: Fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, 32nd postseason appearance overall

