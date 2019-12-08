Home » NCAA Football » College Football Playoff set:…

College Football Playoff set: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson in semifinals

The Associated Press

December 8, 2019, 12:25 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — College Football Playoff set: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson in semifinals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up