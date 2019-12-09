CFP semifinalists named…FSU, Mizzou, Arkansas get coaches

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma’s overtime win in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday has put the Sooners in the…

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma’s overtime win in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday has put the Sooners in the CFP semifinals as the No. 4 seed against No. 1 LSU at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. The second semifinal of the day will pit a pair of unbeatens as No. 2 Ohio State takes on Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson has a 28-game winning streak and is seeking its third national championship in four years.

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Norvell is Florida State’s new coach, taking over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping to build Memphis into a Group of Five power. Norvell replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired Nov. 3 after going 9-12 as head coach. Norvell just led the Tigers to the first 12-win season in school history and captured at least eight victories in each of his fourth years at the helm.

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring says Missouri has reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers’ once-proud football program. Drinkwitz became in demand after making Appalachian State’s successful coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference during his lone season at the school. And Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program.

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and ended New England’s 21-game home winning streak by downing the Patriots, 23-16. The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up an AFC playoff berth and picked up their ninth consecutive win by downing the Buffalo Bills, 24-17. And the San Francisco 49ers took over the top seed in the NFC by beating New Orleans, 48-46 on a field goal by Robbie Gould (gohld) as time expired.

UNDATED (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame will soon include longtime catcher Ted Simmons and former union head Marvin Miller. Both have been elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee. Simmons was an eight-time All-Star during a 21-year career spent with the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves, batting .285 with 248 home runs, 483 doubles and 1,389 RBIs.

