CFP pairings set…Source: Beckham plans postseason surgery

UNDATED (AP) — LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The selection committee revealed the pairings today for the national semifinals and the final four were no surprise. The only mystery involved which team would be the No. 1 seed. The 13-member committee went with Southeastern Conference champion LSU.

UNDATED (AP) — LSU has finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. The Sooners moved up two spots after winning the Big 12 championship. Georgia slipped a spot to No. 5 after losing the SEC title game to LSU. Florida is No. 6. Oregon jumped six spots to No. 7 after winning the Pac-12. No. 8 Baylor held its spot after losing to Oklahoma in overtime. Alabama and Auburn tied for ninth. Wisconsin dropped a spot to No. 11 after losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and Utah fell seven spots to No. 12 after being upset by Oregon.

UNDATED (AP) — Four AFC teams can secure NFL playoff berths — or division titles — today. If Baltimore wins at Buffalo, the Ravens own the AFC North. They also take the division if Pittsburgh loses as Arizona. A win gives Baltimore a playoff berth at the least.Should the Bills win that game with Baltimore, they can get a postseason spot if Oakland loses to Tennessee, Houston falls to Denver, and Indianapolis is beaten by Tampa Bay.The AFC West goes to Kansas City if it wins at New England and the Raiders lose. The Patriots get a playoff berth with a win.

HOUSTON (AP) — Von Miller is back in the Denver Broncos lineup a week after he missed a game for the first time since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014. The star linebacker has a sprained left MCL and tested it out before the Broncos’ game at Houston. He and the medical staff determined he was ready to play again. Miller was hurt two weeks ago in Buffalo when a teammate crashed into his left knee, ending his 95-game starting streak.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. intends to undergo surgery for a sports hernia after the season, according to a person familiar with the injury. The person tells The Associated Press that Beckham has been dealing with the injury for most of the season, but plans to play the final four regular-season games.

