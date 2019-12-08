CFP pairings, Bowl matchups set…A milestone for Matt Ryan

UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff selection committee has announced the pairings for the national semifinals. The final four…

UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff selection committee has announced the pairings for the national semifinals. The final four are no surprise. LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson. The only question was which team would be the No. 1 seed. The 13-member committee went with Southeastern Conference champion LSU.

UNDATED (AP) — It will be Oregon against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Baylor and Georgia will face each other in the Sugar Bowl that same day. The Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 will pit Florida against Virginia. Earlier Sunday, the playoff pairings were set: LSU against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Clemson against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

UNDATED (AP) — LSU heads into postseason at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 in the top spot, where it’s been for the AP poll for the last seven weeks. LSU is followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. The Sooners moved up two spots after winning the Big 12 championship. Georgia slipped a spot to No. 5 after losing the SEC title game to LSU.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan has become the 10th NFL quarterback to pass for 50,000 yards in his career. Ryan surpassed the threshold by completing a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage midway through the first quarter of today’s game against Carolina. The other active QBs with 50,000 yards are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning. Ryan is trying to reach 4,000 yards passing for the ninth straight season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Norvell is Florida State’s new coach. He replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired Nov. 3 by the Seminoles after going 9-12 as head coach. The Seminoles, who won the 2013 national title, finished the season becoming bowl eligible at 6-6 under interim coach Odell Haggins.

