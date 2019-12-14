Home » NCAA Football » Boston College hires Ohio…

Boston College hires Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as football coach

The Associated Press

December 14, 2019, 9:51 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College hires Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as football coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

