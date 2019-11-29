Virginia’s Perkins’ big week began with hospitalization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bryce Perkins’ week ended better than it started. Virginia’s quarterback, who had a huge day in…

Virginia’s quarterback, who had a huge day in the Cavaliers’ 39-30 victory against No. 23 Virginia Tech on Saturday, said after the game that he spent last Saturday night in the hospital overnight after contracting tonsillitis during the Cavaliers’ 55-27 victory over Liberty.

‘They were trying to work some antibiotics into me,” he said. “Monday, I went to the doctor because my tonsils were really swollen and they had to drain my tonsils. … I was awake through all of it and they were surprised I was able to play against Liberty.”

He missed practice Monday, and practiced Tuesday still not feeling 100 percent.

Perkins said he’s feeling better now, and it showed against the Hokies, who had beaten the Cavaliers 15 times in a row.

He completed 20 of 33 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 164 yards and two long touchdowns.

The victory not only ended the losing streak, but put Virginia in the ACC championship game next week against No. 3 Clemson. It will be the first appearance in the game for Virginia, and the Cavaliers’ appearance completes a seven-year run in which each of the seven teams in the division has won the title once.

