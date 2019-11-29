Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE Bucks’ streak reaches double digits UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to withstand a…

UNDATED (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to withstand a barrage of 3-pointers by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA’s reigning MVP scored 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ 10th consecutive win, 119-110 at Cleveland. The Cavaliers erased much of a 22-point deficit by nailing 10 3-pointers in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo allowed Milwaukee to improve to an Eastern Conference-leading 16-3.

Antetokounmpo also grabbed 12 rebounds, giving him double-doubles in every game this season.

George Hill had 18 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The Raptors earned their sixth consecutive win as Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points in a 90-83 downing of the Magic. Fred Van Fleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite Pascal Siakam’s (see-A’-kamz) 4-for-22 shooting. Siakam finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

— Spencer Dinwiddie delivered 32 points and 11 assists as the Nets avenged Wednesday’s loss in Boston by downing the Celtics, 112-107. Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who played their eighth straight game without former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving because of a right shoulder injury.

— The Hornets hung on for a 110-107 win at Detroit as P.J. Washington scored 26 points and Terry Rozier added 23. Derrick Rose had a team-high 23 points for the Pistons, who had a chance to extend the game until Langston Galloway’s shot from around midcourt rimmed out at the buzzer.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

Memphis dumps Cincinnati

UNDATED (AP) — Memphis has won Round 1 of its back-to-back football games against Cincinnati.

Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns to help the 17th-ranked Tigers earn a 34-24 victory against the No. 18 Bearcats. Joseph Dorceus and Bryce Huff each recorded two of the Tigers’ five sacks while their defense came up with three turnovers, including an interception by Sanchez Blake Jr. with 1:35 left.

Memphis claimed its third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship in a rematch against the Bearcats next week.

Elsewhere on the top-25 football schedule:

— No. 19 Iowa pulled out a 27-24 victory at Nebraska on Keith Duncan’s 48-yard field goal with one second left. Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 45-yard on a reverse run and ran back a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to help the Hawkeyes improve to 9-3.

— Jaylon Henderson accounted for three touchdowns and defensive tackle David Moa came up with a big late sack as No. 20 Boise State held off Colorado State, 31-24. Garrett Collingham hauled in one of Henderson’s TD passes and ran in another to help the Broncos finish unbeaten in the Mountain West Conference for the first time at 8-0.

— Zac Thomas passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth score to lead 22nd-rated Appalachian State to a 48-13 romp over Troy. Darrynton Evans also scored on runs of 52 and nine yards and gained 82 on the ground as the Mountaineers guaranteed themselves home-field advantage for the Sun Belt title game against Louisiana.

— Brian Delany’s 48-yard field goal with 1:23 left put Virginia ahead to stay in a 39-30 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech. Bryce Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another as the 9-3 Cavaliers earned a berth in the ACC championship game while ending a 15-game losing streak to the Hokies.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Michigan wins Atlantis title

UNDATED (AP) — Unranked Michigan has captured the Battle 4 Atlantis title by defeating a top-10 opponent for the second straight day.

Isaiah Livers dropped in 21 points and the Wolverines followed Thursday’s win over sixth-ranked North Carolina by downing No. 8 Gonzaga, 82-64. Jon Teske (TEHS’-kee) added 19 points and 15 rebounds while helping Michigan complete a sweep of their three games in the Bahamas.

Michigan is 7-0 and likely will crack the top-25 when the poll is released on Monday.

The Tar Heels bounced back from their loss to Michigan by defeating No. 11 Oregon, 78-74 in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game. Cole Anthony hit a driving layup and four free throws in the final 64 seconds as North Carolina improved to 7-1. Anthony finished with 19 points despite sitting for a chunk of the second half

In other Top 25 games:

— Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 20 points and Joey Baker added a career-high 16 in top-ranked Duke’s 83-70 win against Winthrop. Freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who rebounded from their first non-conference home loss in 20 years.

— Jordan Nwora scored 25 points as No. 2 Louisville made its case for the top ranking next week by defeating Western Kentucky, 71-54. Dwayne Sutton added 15 points and the 7-0 Cardinals never trailed while holding Western Kentucky to its lowest point total and shooting percentage of the season.

— Fifth-ranked Maryland is 7-0 after Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half of the Terrapins’ 80-73 victory against Harvard in the Orlando Invitational semifinals. Jalen Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Terps, while Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala added 13 apiece.

— Nick Richards scored 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting and had nine rebounds in ninth-ranked Kentucky’s 69-58 win over UAB. EJ Montgomery chipped in 16 points and eight boards in the Wildcats’ fourth straight win since a loss to Evansville.

— Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to send No. 13 Seton Hall past Iowa State, 84-76 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Sandro Mamukelashvili (mah-moo-kay-lahsh-VEE’-lee) added 18 points for the Pirates, who finally took control with a 12-2 second-half run.

— Devin Vassell furnished 13 points as Florida State got past 17th-ranked Tennessee, 60-57 in the Emerald Coast Classic. M.J. Walker had 10 points in the Seminoles’ sixth straight win since a season-opening loss.

NHL-FLAMES-PETERS RESIGNS

Flames coach Bill Peters quits; accused of slurs, abuse

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Peters has resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs.

Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames ninth in the Western Conference at 12-12-4.

Peters hadn’t been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu (ah-KEEM’ ah-LOO’) made accusations of racist slurs on Twitter Monday night.

Also this week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed that Peters physically abused his players behind the bench while in Carolina.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps rally past Bolts

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have widened their lead in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division by staging a comeback against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dmiti Orlov scored 3:30 into overtime to complete the Capitals’ rally in a 4-3 victory over the Lightning. Orlov also assisted on Alex Ovechkin’s (oh-VEHCH’-kihnz) game-tying, power-play goal with 8:24 remaining in regulation.

The Lightning led 3-1 in the third period until Jakob Vrana beat Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee). Vrana, Orlov and Evgeni Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) all finished with a goal and an assist as Washington moved seven points ahead of the second-place Islanders.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Bruins picked up a 3-2 win over the Rangers on David Krejci’s (KRAY’-cheez) goal 1:40 into overtime. David Pastrnak (PAHS’-tur-nahk) scored his league-leading 24th goal and Jaroslav Halak (YAH’-roh-slahv hah-LAHK’) made 26 saves in Boston’s sixth consecutive win.

— Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) picked up his second shutout of the season by making 24 saves in the Jets’ third straight win, 3-0 over the Ducks. Neal Pionk (PEE’-ahnk), Nikolaj Ehlers (NIH’-koh-ly EE’-lurz) and Kyle Connor did the scoring as Winnipeg improved to 10-2-1 this month.

— The Avalanche earned a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks behind Nathan MacKinnon’s goal and three assists. J.T. Compher added a goal and two assists for Colorado, which scored on three of its first four shots on Corey Crawford.

— Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) scored twice and had an assist in the Sabres’ 6-4 victory over the Maple Leafs. Toronto wasted a 2-0 lead and suffered its first loss under coach Sheldon Keefe despite two goals from John Tavares.

— The Flyers won their third in a row as Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) and Scott Laughton each had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 drubbing of the Red Wings. Jakub Voracek (VOHR’-ah-chehk) had three assists for Philadelphia, which led 3-1 until Kevin Hayes and Oskar Lindblom scored 30 seconds apart early in the third period.

— Gustav Nyquist completed his second career hat trick by scoring into an empty net to secure the Blue Jackets’ win over the Penguins, 5-2. Nick Foligno (foh-LEE’-noh) had two goals and Joonas Korpisalo (YOH’-nuhs kohr-pih-SAH’-loh) had 29 saves as Columbus won for the fifth time in seven games.

— Alex Tuch (tuhk) scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Golden Knights’ 2-1 victory over the Coyotes. Malcolm Subban (SOO’-ban) stopped 35 shots in his third straight start, including two exceptional saves in the final 12 seconds of regulation and two more in OT.

— Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nay) made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season and 58th of his career to send the Predators past the Hurricanes, 3-0. Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok (KA’-lee YAHRN’-krahk) and Austin Watson scored for Nashville, which has won three of four since a six-game losing streak.

— Martin Jones made 33 saves and Noah Gregor scored his first career NHL goal in the Sharks’ 4-1 victory over Kings. Logan Couture (koo-TOOR’), Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored to help San Jose beat Los Angeles for the second time in five days.

— Defenseman Jared Spurgeon had a goal and two assists in the Wild’s eighth straight win over the Senators, 7-2. Minnesota improved to 5-0-3 in its last eight games and took control by scoring three times in a 4:13 span of the second period.

NFL-NEWS

Cardinals’ Shaw suspended for betting on NFL games

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

The NFL says its investigation found no evidence that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. The league also says it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.

Shaw did not play this season and may petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 21.

In other NFL news:

— The Patriots have changed kickers once again by signing veteran Kai Forbath. He replaces Nick Folk, who was released one day after he reportedly underwent an emergency appendectomy, and less than a month after he signed with the team. Forbath becomes the Patriots’ fourth kicker this season, succeeding Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent and Folk.

— Ryan Kerrigan’s streak of 139 consecutive NFL starts will end after he was ruled out of the Redskins’ game Sunday at Carolina. The linebacker suffered a concussion in Washington’s 19-16 victory against the Detroit Lions last week.

— Browns starting left offensive tackle Greg Robinson is still in concussion protocol and questionable for Sunday’s pivotal game in Pittsburgh. Robinson didn’t practice again Friday, but Browns coach Freddie Kitchens hasn’t ruled him out against the Steelers.

— Broncos coach Vic Fangio still isn’t saying who will start at quarterback against the Chargers this weekend, even though he said rookie Drew Lock played well while taking three-fourths of the snaps with the starters at practice this week. Fangio says he still wants to look at the practice film of Lock and Brandon Allen, who has gone 1-2 as Denver’s starting QB since Joe Flacco went on injured reserve after eight games with a neck injury.

