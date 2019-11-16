UL-Lafayette beats South Alabama, stays atop Sun Belt West

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell rushed 17 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell rushed 17 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 20 yards to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat South Alabama 37-27 on Saturday night.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) maintained their one-game lead over Arkansas State in the West Division.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 straight points to lead 37-21 on Trey Ragas’ 23-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game.

Tra Minter scored on an 11-yard run for the Jaguars (1-9, 0-6) with 2:48 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed, and South Alabama was driving near midfield on its next possession when time ran out.

Minter finished with 137 yards rushing and Carlos Davis added 122 yards on the ground, each running for a touchdown for the Jaguars. South Alabama finished with 352 yards rushing and four TD runs.

