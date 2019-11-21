Turnover-savvy Oklahoma St defense looks to get more at WVU

No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5), Saturday at 12 p.m.…

No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP) at West Virginia (4-6, 2-5), Saturday at 12 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: Oklahoma State by 6 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 6-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Cowboys are looking for their fourth straight win and want to keep the momentum going heading into next week’s Bedlam game against top rival Oklahoma. West Virginia needs to win its last two games to become bowl eligible under first-year coach Neal Brown.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia QB Jarret Doege vs. Oklahoma State’s defense. The Cowboys have forced 10 turnovers in their last three games. Sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has four interceptions and a fumble recovery in the last two. Doege threw three touchdown passes in his first start last week in a win over Kansas State that broke a five-game losing streak.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Chuba Hubbard. The sophomore leads the nation with 1,726 rushing yards and has scored 20 touchdowns. He has a 100-yard rushing effort in eight straight games.

West Virginia: WR George Campbell. The Florida State transfer has just 14 catches all season, but six have gone for touchdowns. He had first-quarter TD grabs of 19 and 15 yards against Kansas State. He has eight catches and 187 of his 377 total yards in the last two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State is looking for its fifth straight win in the series, including three straight in Morgantown. … The Cowboys are doing their part to promote Hubbard for the Heisman Trophy, noting that his rushing yards through 10 games are better than three of the past four running backs to win the Heisman. … West Virginia is trying to avoid losing four home games for the first time since 1990, when it finished with five home losses. West Virginia defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills have combined for 13 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. … Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown 11 interceptions this season but had none against Kansas, the first time that’s happened in a game in more than two months.

