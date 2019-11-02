Thaenrat with 3 TDs, Towson beats Delaware 31-24

TOWNSON, Md. (AP) — Yeedee Thaenrat ran for three touchdowns, including one late in the fourth for the win, as…

TOWNSON, Md. (AP) — Yeedee Thaenrat ran for three touchdowns, including one late in the fourth for the win, as Towson beat Delaware 31-24 on Saturday.

Thaenrat had 70 yards rushing for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Tom Flacco threw for 294 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers led 24-14 at halftime but struggled early in the second half as fumbles by Thaenrat and Caleb Smith ended their first two drives, allowing the Blue Hens (4-5, 2-3) to tie it 24-all early in the fourth quarter. Thaenrat capped the next Townson drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the winning edge with 4:54 to play.

Flacco hit Smith for an 11-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Delaware answered to tie it up but Thaenrat’s 2-yard touchdown put the Tigers on top again, 21-14, with 1:37 to go in the half. Coby Tippett intercepted Noland Henderson’s pass, ending the next Delaware drive, and Aiden O’Neill kicked a 24-yard field goal as time ran out, making it 24-14 at halftime.

Henderson threw for 240 yards and a score for the Blue Hens. He also ran for a touchdown.

