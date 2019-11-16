San Diego continues PFL dominance with 52-20 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reid Sinnett threw four touchdown passes and San Diego beat Morehead State 52-20 to clinch the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reid Sinnett threw four touchdown passes and San Diego beat Morehead State 52-20 to clinch the Pioneer Football League championship on Saturday.

The Toreros (8-2, 7-0) are headed to the playoffs for the fourth straight season and for the fifth time in the last six seasons. It’s San Diego’s sixth straight regular season crown. The Toreros wrap up the season next week at Jacksonville attempting to make it four consecutive perfect seasons in the PFL. San Diego now has won 36 straight in league play.

The Toreros scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game away.

Joseph Binda Jr. had 121 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Toreros. Michael Bandy had 103 yards receiving and a touchdown catch, Dalton Kincaid caught a pair of touchdowns and Michael Armstead caught one.

DeAndre Clayton threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Eagles (5-6, 3-4).

