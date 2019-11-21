Reports: Oklahoma State QB Sanders out for season

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the rest of the season after having thumb surgery…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the rest of the season after having thumb surgery this week.

ESPN, The Oklahoman and The Sports Animal reported the news on Thursday. Oklahoma State did not immediately confirm the report when contacted by The Associated Press.

Sanders set Oklahoma State’s freshman record for passing yards in a season with 2,065 and ran for 625 yards. He left last Saturday’s game against Kansas in the third quarter with a right (throwing) hand injury, and he wore a light brace after the game. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said at the time that the move was a precaution and he wanted to give Dru Brown a chance to play. Brown stepped in and completed 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, a graduate transfer, passed for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter at Hawaii.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.