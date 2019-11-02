North Carolina Central starts slow, rolls over Howard 28-6

Jordan Freeman scored early in the final quarter and Latrell Collier added a final touchdown run as North Carolina Central got off to a slow start before rolling over Howard 28-6 on Saturday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Freeman scored early in the final quarter and Latrell Collier added a final touchdown run as North Carolina Central got off to a slow start before rolling over Howard 28-6 on Saturday.

NCCU (4-5, 3-2 MEAC), which has defeated Howard eight consecutive times, took a 7-0 lead when Isaiah Totten scored from the 5 with 5:32 remaining in the first half. The Eagles got their second score when Davius Richard hit Collier on a 39-yard touchdown toss with 6:35 left in the third.

The NCCU defense kept the Bison in check, allowing just 195 total yards with only 39 yards rushing. The Eagles amassed 390 total yards, 199 coming on the ground and 191 passing.

Freeman broke free for a 37-yard scoring run to go ahead 21-0 with 13:22 left in the game. Collier scored on a 2-yard run with 4:50 remaining.

Josiah Crute ran it in from the 8 in the final minute for Howard’s only score. The Bison (1-8, 1-4) have lost five straight games.

