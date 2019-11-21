No. 7 Utah rolls into road game against struggling Arizona

No. 7 Utah (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at Arizona (4-6, 2-5), Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. (FS1). Line:…

No. 7 Utah (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at Arizona (4-6, 2-5), Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. (FS1).

Line: Utah by 22 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 23-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Arizona needs a win to snap a five-game losing streak and keep its hope for a trip to a bowl game alive. Utah is in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff but can’t afford another loss.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona QBs Grant Gunnell and Khalil Tate against Utah’s defense: Gunnell and Tate had a rough game against Oregon last week in a 34-6 loss and another challenge awaits against the Utes. Utah has held four of its last five opponents to seven points or less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: QB Tyler Huntley. The Utes don’t throw it a ton, but when they do, Huntley is very effective. He completed 14 of 18 throws for 335 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA in a 49-3 win last week. Huntley has completed 74% of his passes this year and has thrown 13 touchdowns passes and just one interception.

Arizona: RB J.J. Taylor. He leads the team with 640 yards rushing this season and is averaging 5.2 yards per game. He’s also run for five touchdowns. His 4,546 career all-purpose yards are fifth for an active Football Bowl Subdivision player.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first time since 2011 that Arizona has played back-to-back games against teams ranked in the AP Top 10. The Wildcats played No. 6 Oregon last week. … Arizona is 2-2 all-time against Utah when the Utes have been nationally ranked. Four years ago, Arizona beat 10th-ranked Utah 37-30 in double overtime. … Utah is trying for its fourth straight win against Arizona. … The Utes have given up just 11.3 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the country and first in the Pac-12. … Utah is tops in the country at run defense, giving up just 55.4 yards per game. … Utah has a 40-40 record in the Pac-12 against Pac-12 opponents since becoming a member of the conference in 2011.

