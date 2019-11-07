No. 6 Georgia faces Missouri in another key SEC East game

Missouri (5-3, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Georgia (7-1, 4-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line:…

Missouri (5-3, 2-2 SEC) at No. 6 Georgia (7-1, 4-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Georgia by 16.

Series record: Georgia leads 7-1 with five straight wins.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia is playing to protect its lead in the SEC East and its hopes of landing a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs took control of the division last week by beating Florida last week in a top 10 showdown. Missouri is playing to become bowl eligible and to improve its hopes of winning the East.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm against Missouri’s pass defense. Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Florida after throwing three interceptions in a loss to South Carolina and for only 35 yards in the rain against Kentucky. The Tigers rank No. 4 in the nation and first in the SEC in pass defense, allowing 144.5 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: LB Nick Bolton has helped the defense recover from LB Cale Garrett’s season-ending pectoral injury on Oct. 5. Garrett was the leader of the defense, with touchdown returns on interceptions or fumbles in three straight games. Bolton has helped to fill the void with 37 tackles over the last three games.

Georgia: WR Lawrence Cager returned after missing a game with shoulder and ribs injuries to boost the Bulldogs’ passing game. Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami, set career highs with seven catches for 132 yards, including a 52-yarder for a touchdown, in the 24-17 win over Florida.

FACTS & FIGURES

Missouri’s Barry Odom and Georgia’s Kirby Smart are two of 11 coaches at Power 5 schools who are working at their alma maters. … Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley is the son of former Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. … Missouri is 10-2 in November under fourth-year coach Odom, including nine straight wins. … The Tigers’ five defensive touchdowns lead the nation. … TE Albert Okwuegbunam has 23 career TD catches, second in Missouri history. … Georgia is the nation’s only team to not allow a rushing touchdown this season. … Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 11.4 points per game with shutouts against Arkansas State and Kentucky. … PK Rodrigo Blankenship has made a school-record 185 consecutive extra points, the second-longest streak in SEC history.

