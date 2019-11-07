No. 24 San Diego St. puts winning streak on line vs Nevada

Nevada (5-4, 2-3 MWC) at No. 24 San Diego State (7-1, 4-1), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2). Line: San…

Nevada (5-4, 2-3 MWC) at No. 24 San Diego State (7-1, 4-1), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2).

Line: San Diego State by 17.

Series record: SDSU leads 7-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Playing for the first time since jumping into the AP Top 25 two weeks ago, SDSU has won four straight and is in the driver’s seat for the MWC West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game. It is also in the middle of a four-game stretch against conference teams it lost to last year. Nevada has lost three of five games as it struggles to find consistency at quarterback.

KEY MATCHUP

SDSU’s offense has struggled to score this year but it gets a break by facing Nevada’s defense, which has allowed 34.6 points and 413.3 yards per game. QB Ryan Agnew improved to 13-2 as the starter and has thrown for 10 touchdowns this year, including one in a 20-17 win at UNLV two weeks ago. RB Juwan Washington rushed for a season-high 89 yards against UNLV and had an off week to rest his injured right ankle.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nevada: Freshman QB Carson Strong is expected to make his third straight start and seventh overall at a position where there’s been upheaval. He started the first three games before coach Jay Norvell tried Malik Henry and Cristian Solano before going back to Strong, who has thrown for 1,281 yards and five touchdowns, with six interceptions, including 305 yards and two TDs in a 21-10 win against New Mexico last Saturday.

San Diego State: Senior LB Kyahva Tezino has been a force on SDSU’s stingy defense during the four-game winning streak, with 39 tackles, three tackles for losses and seven quarterback hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

SDSU is bowl eligible for the ninth straight season under coach Rocky Long and the 10th straight season overall. … This is the second time in 42 seasons that SDSU opened 7-1. … SDSU has won five straight at home against Nevada. … The Wolf Pack upset SDSU 28-24 last year. … Nevada has lost three of four on the road this year.

