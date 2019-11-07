No. 10 Florida goes for 6th straight against Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4 SEC) at No. 10 Florida (7-2, 4-2), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Line: Florida by 27.…

Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4 SEC) at No. 10 Florida (7-2, 4-2), Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: Florida by 27.

Series record: Florida leads 40-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida has won five straight against Vanderbilt and 27 of the last 28, making it one of the most lopsided series in the Southeastern Conference.

KEY MATCHUP

Running back KeShawn Vaughn against Florida’s improved run defense. Vaughn is one of Vandy’s few bright spots this season. His 1,024 all-purpose yards rank third in the league. He also had a 43-yard run and a 75-yard touchdown reception against the Gators last year. Florida ranks fourth in the conference against the run.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: Whoever plays quarterback. With Riley Neal and Mo Hasan recovering from concussions, junior Deuce Wallace or freshman Allan Walters is expected to make his first college start. Wallace has thrown three interceptions in six games off the bench this season, and Walters has yet to take a snap.

Florida: Lamical Perine has been held under 70 yards rushing in eight of nine games this season. His 88-yard touchdown run against Auburn gave him his only 100-yard performance. Vandy, though, is allowing more than 200 yards a game on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt has lost seven of its last eight road games. … The Commodores don’t have any seniors on their starting defense. … Florida has won six in a row at home. … The Gators will be down two linebackers: Amari Burney (knee) and Jeremiah Moon (foot). They also lost guard Chris Bleich, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after starting eight of nine games this season. Bleich was benched last week in a loss to Georgia, and coach Dan Mullen said he left the program partly because of a family issue.

