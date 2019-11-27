No. 1 LSU puts unbeaten streak on line vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0, No. 2 CFP), Saturday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN).…

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) at No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0, No. 2 CFP), Saturday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: LSU by 17 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 33-20-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU, which already has clinched a berth in the SEC title game against Georgia on Dec. 7, is seeking its first unbeaten regular season since 2011 and wants to remain in the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Aggies can improve their bowl scenario with a victory in Death Valley.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU QB Joe Burrow, who has 4,014 yards and 41 touchdowns passing this season, against a Texas A&M defensive secondary that has intercepted opponents 10 times this season and has held opponents to fewer than 193 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: QB Kellen Mond comes in 290 yards passing short of 3,000 and has 19 TDs passing to go with 392 yards and seven TDs rushing.

LSU: Burrow is trying to consolidate his standing as the front-running candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Burrow’s 78.9 completion percentage is best in the nation and on pace to break the NCAA record of 76.7 set by Texas QB Colt McCoy in 2008. He can also run. He also has been the Tigers’ second-most productive rusher with 239 yards and three TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Last meeting took seven overtimes to settle, with Texas A&M winning 74-72. … Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 803 yards and eight TDs this season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. … Aggies are averaging 32.1 points per game. … Texas A&M lost to Georgia last week, snapping a four-game winning streak. … All four of Aggies’ losses came against teams ranked in top 10: Clemson, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia. … LSU has won 12 straight at home dating to last season. … LSU is 11-0 for the first time since 2011 and third time in program history, with the first coming in 1958. … LSU is the first SEC team ever to have a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers (JaMarr Chase and Justin Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) in the same season. … LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense (48.5), total offense (561.1 yards per game), passing offense (386.8 ypg), first downs (27.4).

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.