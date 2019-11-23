Fordham recovers from miscues to down Bucknell 31-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Trey Sneed ran for two touchdowns and Tim DeMorat threw for one and ran for another…

NEW YORK (AP) — Trey Sneed ran for two touchdowns and Tim DeMorat threw for one and ran for another and Fordham beat Bucknell 31-14 on Saturday.

Fordham (4-8, 2-4 Patriot League) took a 7-0 lead when DeMorat ran it in from 3-yards with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

The Bison (3-8, 3-3) got back in it when Grayson Cherubino sacked DeMorat for a 14-yard loss and forced a fumble that Rick Mottram returned five yards for a touchdown two minutes before intermission. On the Rams’ ensuing drive, Micah Dennis picked off DeMorat and returned it for a 39-yard touchdown to put Bucknell up 14-10.

With 3:17 left in the third quarter, Sneed plunged in from a yard out to end a 17-play, 99-yard drive that took seven minutes. With 5:06 left to play, Sneed sealed it with a 15-yard TD run.

