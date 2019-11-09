Fields fires 7 TDs as South Carolina State topples Howard

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 333 yards and seven touchdowns Saturday as South Carolina State scored on…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 333 yards and seven touchdowns Saturday as South Carolina State scored on its opening drive and added five more before halftime to defeat Howard 62-21.

SC State (6-3, 4-2) rebounded from a two-point loss at North Carolina A&T that likely derailed hopes for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, leaving the Spartans in a group of three teams chasing unbeaten Florida A&M.

De’Montrez Burroughs was a favorite target of Fields’, catching seven passes for 140 yards and five touchdowns. Shaquan Davis added 113 yards on five catches with a pair of scores.

Dedrick Parson led Howard (1-9, 1-5) with 130 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Kyle Anthony, who last week became the Bison’s all-time leading receiver with 187 catches, had six catches for 73 yards and a TD.

Howard placed first-year coach Ron Prince on leave just days before the game as they investigate accusations of threats and verbal abuse toward players.

