Defense, Gardner, Blue star in Temple’s 17-7 victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Franklin scooped up a fumble and returned it 39 yards for Temple’s second touchdown and the Owls went on to a 17-7 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.

Christian Braswell punched the ball out of the grasp of receiver Terrence Horne and Franklin grabbed it and raced down the left sideline for a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.

Jager Gardner rushed for a career-high 133 yards on 25 carries, including a 57-yarder, while Jadan Blue caught 11 passes for 121 yards for the Owls. Quincy Roche led the defense with 3½ of the Owls’ nine sacks.

Kenny Yeboah took a 1-yard pass from Todd Centeio with 1½ minutes left in the first half to complete a nine-play, 80-yard drive for the Owls (6-3, 3-2), who snapped a tie for third place with USF (4-5, 2-3) in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division.

Jordan McCloud threw a 14-yard TD pass to Bryce Miller late in the third quarter for the Bulls’ lone score before Owls kicker Will Mobley booted a career-tying 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

