Craig, Austin Peay light up Furman 42-6 in FCS opener

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaVaughn Craig threw two of this three touchdown passes in the third quarter when Austin Peay took control and rolled to a 42-6 win over Furman on Saturday in the Governors’ first FCS playoff game.

The game was delayed by weather several times.

The Governors (10-3) play at fourth-seeded Sacramento State (9-3) next weekend.

Craig completed a four-play 15-yard drive with a 15-yard pass to DeAngelo Wilson on the opening drive of the second half and 2 ½ minutes later dumped a pass over the middle to Kente Williams who went 73 yards to end zone. Turnovers set up the next two scores.

On the first play after the long TD pass, Kordell Jackson recovered a fumble at the 33. Prince Momodu cashed that in with a 4-yard run after a pass play picked up 29.

Tyriq Arties recovered a fumbled punt return at the 28 and on the fourth play Williams scored on a 1-yard run.

Furman (8-5), making its 18th playoff appearance, came in as the No. 5 rushing team at 275.8 yards but picked up only 145 yards against the No. 5 run defense. The Paladins finished with 227 total yards.

Craig went 18 of 23 for 264 yards. Williams had four catches for 103 yards and 11 rushes for 57 as Austin Peay picked up 434 yards.

