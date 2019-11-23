Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 41-31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes and Dennis Fisher’s interception sealed the win for Charleston Southern…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw four touchdown passes and Dennis Fisher’s interception sealed the win for Charleston Southern in a 41-31 victory over Campbell in a season finale on Saturday evening.

Chambers had 217 yards passing for the Buccaneers (6-6, 4-2 Big South Conference). Kendrick Bell ran for 123 yards on 22 carries. Garris Schwarting caught five passes for 124 yards and Kameron Brown had three touchdowns receiving.

Charleston Southern scored on its first two drives with Chambers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Jones and a 26-yard score to Brown for a 14-0 lead. The Fighting Camels (6-5, 3-3) replied with a touchdown and the Buccaneers followed with Alex Usry’s 33-yard field goal to make it 17-7 early in the second quarter. Both teams scored again before halftime and the Buccaneers led 27-14.

The Fighting Camels got as close as 34-31 at the end of the third quarter but Dennis Fisher’s interception of a Hajj-Malik Williams pass late in the fourth ended their comeback hopes and Chamber’s final scoring throw to Brown sealed the Buc’s victory.

Williams had 144 yards and a touchdown passing for Campbell. He also ran for two scores.

