Baylor to tune up for Big 12 title game vs Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 11 Baylor (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) at Kansas (3-8, 1-7), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: 14.

Series record: Baylor leads 14-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Bears are trying to elbow their way into the College Football Playoff picture, though they need plenty of help. They already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game and a rematch with Oklahoma, which dealt the Bears their only loss by overcoming a 25-point deficit. The Jayhawks could end Year 1 of the Les Miles tenure on a high note with an upset.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer against the Kansas defense. Brewer missed the final 11 1/2 minutes against Texas last week after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit while being tackled. He already had thrown for 221 yards and a touchdown while running for 75 yards and another score.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: QB Gerry Bohanon. He took over when Brewer left the game last week. The Bears probably don’t need Brewer to beat the Jayhawks, so there is a chance Bohanon sees the field regardless of their starting quarterback’s health situation this weekend.

Kansas: QB Carter Stanley. The senior will be playing his final game for the Jayhawks. He threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-31 loss to Iowa State last weekend.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas is facing a ranked team for the fourth consecutive game. … The Bears have allowed six points on 11 opening drives this season. … Brewer has 17 TDs rushing, fourth-most in Baylor history. … Bears WR Denzel Mims has 11 TD receptions, tied for sixth-most in school history. … Baylor DL James Lynch had two sacks against Texas to reach 19 for his career, breaking Shawn Oakman’s school record (17 1/2). … Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. ran for 154 yards against Iowa State to surpass 2,000 yards for his career. He’s the first Jayhawk to reach that mark in his first two seasons since Gale Sayers (1962-63). … Stanley is second in Kansas history in TDs passing with 37. … WR Stephon Robinson Jr. has eight TD receptions, tied for fourth-most in a season in Kansas history.

